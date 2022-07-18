Erik ten Hag vetoed Manchester United's decision to sign 25-year-old before completing £55m Lisandro Martinez deal: Reports

According to reports by the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag flexed his managerial influence to secure the signature of Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine defender has now signed for the Red Devils for a fee of £55.3 million from Ajax, but he wasn’t the first choice for the Manchester United scouting team.

According to the report, the Manchester United board favored a move for Villareal’s Pau Torres instead but was vetoed by ten Hag.

The Spanish defender had notably been linked with a move to the Red Devils since he led Villareal to victory over them in the Europa League final.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC For those saying Lisandro Martínez is too small to be a centre back For those saying Lisandro Martínez is too small to be a centre back 👀 https://t.co/XtKQxEbGmD

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful relationship with the Argentine during their time together at Ajax. This likely played a role in his decision to prioritize the star’s signing.

The former Ajax man, popularly known as “The Butcher of Amsterdam”, will be expected to add defensive solidity to a less-than-impressive Manchester United backline.

The Red Devils endured their worst ever season in the Premier League and will hope the Argentine can help them make amends in the new campaign.

It remains to be seen if ten Hag will continue to hold his veto power at the club. Fans will hope he can continue to maintain his authority over the team, with the Dutch manager being viewed as the best hope for a revival at Old Trafford.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Manchester United announce the signing of Lisandro Martínez from Ajax OFFICIAL: Manchester United announce the signing of Lisandro Martínez from Ajax 🇦🇷 https://t.co/fdQBRzq792

Can Lautaro Martinez perform with Manchester United under Erik ten Hag?

Ten Hag was rather concerned about Villareal star Pau Torres' 'lack of pace', which would likely have seen the star falter in the Red Devils' backline. No such issues will abound with Lautaro Martinez, whose smaller frame will help the star match up to the pace and agility Ten Hag's high backline will require.

What the Argentine defender packs in nimbleness, he lacks in build. With the Premier League notable for its physical nature, Martinez might have a difficult time holding down players and keeping a firm defense.

With Harry Maguire set to retain the captaincy and, therefore, his position in the starting lineup, it is likely that Martinez will be paired with the England international. If Maguire can improve on his drastic performances last season, his physicality and Martinez's pace might be enough to provide solidity for United's backline.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far