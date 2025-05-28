Erik ten Hag wants Bayer Leverkusen to sign Manchester United star this summer: Reports

According to a report from TEAMtalk, former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Alejandro Garnacho at Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutch manager was recently appointed as Xabi Alonso’s replacement at the invincible 2024 Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champions after the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid this summer.

Ten Hag is keen to sign the Argentine forward, who is reportedly on the chopping block at Old Trafford after falling out with manager Ruben Amorim. He is widely expected to leave the club this summer and could fancy a reunion with the manager who gave him his professional debut in Germany.

Ten Hag enjoyed a close relationship with the 20-year-old forward in Manchester, with Garnacho bagging 20 goals and 15 assists in 98 appearances under him. The pair claimed one FA Cup and one League Cup together during their time at Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag could face competition for Garnacho’s signature in the transfer window, with AC Milan reportedly also keeping tabs on the forward. The Red Devils are expected to demand around €60 million to sell him.

Former Manchester United boss empathizes with Reuben Amorim and urges the club to stick with him

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed the club's current head coach, Ruben Amorim, to succeed at the club. The Portuguese tactician has struggled to impress since he was appointed in October 2024, guiding the Red Devils to 15th, their lowest top-flight finish in five decades.

In a recent discussion with Sky Sports, the Fenerbahce boss backed his compatriot to deliver results at the club eventually, saying via FotMob:

"I've read some quotes from him [Amorim] saying that he is happy that he came and had already these six months, When I went to Porto, the same happened to me. I went in January, I had a difficult six months. We were struggling even to qualify for UEFA Cup [Europa League] and then it happened, what happened.”

"From what I read, the impact [of losing Europa League final] on Man United, of course, it is huge in the sense of how many years Man Utd is not involved in any European competition. But at the same time, it looks like they are supporting Ruben. They are giving him time and conditions to go forward.”

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik Ten Hag at the helm at Manchester United after the Dutchman began the season poorly. The former Sporting CP boss will hope he can enjoy a better full campaign next season and help return glory to the club.

