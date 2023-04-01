Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign €100 million striker dubbed as the new Luis Suarez - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly set his sights on signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who is being dubbed the new Luis Suarez.

AS reports that Ten Hag has given United the green light to pursue a €100 million deal for Ramos. The young Portuguese striker is more intent on a move to La Liga, but Real Madrid are the only Spanish side financially capable of signing him in the summer. Los Blancos do admire the player but aren't positioned as favorites.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at both club and international levels, particularly impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored a memorable hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Switzerland in Qatar and boasts a tally of four goals in seven caps for Selecao. Ramos has also been in prolific form for Benfica, scoring 24 goals and contributing 10 assists in 36 matches across competitions.

The Spanish publication has compared Ramos' intensity to Barcelona and Liverpool legend Suarez. The Portuguese is a constant goal threat that mirrors the dangerous former Blaugrana frontman. The Uruguayan hero was Manchester United's foe during his time at Anfield.

Ten Hag is expected to secure a blockbuster center-forward signing in the summer and Ramos' name is just one of many candidates. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are also under consideration.

The Red Devils currently have Marcus Rashford in their side who is in scintillating form. However, Wout Weghorst is set to return to Burnley once his loan expires at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's injury woes have plagued his campaign. Hence, a new striker is on the radar for Manchester United.

Manchester United exodus of players begins with Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe, 25, is set to leave the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag is set to wield the axe on eight players, according to Football Insider. The first of those to head out of Old Trafford is Tuanzebe, who is on loan at EFL Championship side Stoke City.

Tuanzebe is already starting to look for a new club, with his United contract expiring in the summer. The club possesses a one-year extension option but are not expected to take that up. Ten Hag has told the English defender his Red Devils career is over.

The report adds that Manchester United are placing Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, and Harry Maguire up for sale. Ten Hag is in the midst of a rebuild and is set for a busy summer.

