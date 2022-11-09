Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign a right-back in January - Reports

Manchester United will look to sign a new right-back in January if they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per Independent.ie.

The Red Devils have improved under new boss Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager has played more possession-based football which has seen Wan-Bissaka lose his spot on the team.

The Englishman was bought in 2019 from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of £50m by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was tipped to become one of the future stars for club and country. His defensive game, particularly his ability to make timed tackles, has always been noteworthy.

However, his lack of discipline and creativity in the final third with the ball at his feet has been sighted as a major shortcoming, particularly in modern-day football.

Diogo Dalot, who deputized for Wan-Bissaka under Solskjaer, has now seemingly sealed his starting berth at Old Trafford. The young Portuguese right-back has done well to win the trust of Ten Hag.

However, with numerous games left to be played this season, Manchester United will need adequate cover for Dalot. Wan-Bissaka has found first-team chances hard to come by, indicating that Ten Hag is not keen to use the player.

The English defender has not started a single game this season. He has been included in the match-day squad on only two occasions in the Premier League, playing only four minutes in United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in August.

What next for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka?

Injuries have also played their part in keeping Wan Bissaka out, with the player only recently returning to the first-team fold. However, Ten Hag has clearly indicated that they need to strengthen the right-back area despite having the former Crystal Palace man as an option.

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (November 1-). It could be a chance for Wan-Bissaka to get a starting berth should Ten Hag opt to heavily rotate his squad due to fixture congestion.

United reportedly received offers from West Ham United and Wan Bissaka's former club Crystal Palace in the summer. However, the Red Devils eventually opted to retain his services. The situation could change when the January transfer window opens.

