Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign two players before the transfer window shuts - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing for his club to add two more players to his squad before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, the Red Devil boss is keen on bringing in a defender and a new midfielder before the window shuts (September 1).

Manchester United have already been very much active in the ongoing summer window, spending well over £150 million on incoming transfers. The trio of Rasmund Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana have all been signed by United from Atalanta, Chelsea and Inter Milan, respectively.

With days left for the end of the summer transfer window, head coach Ten Hag is reportedly keen on adding more names to his side in a bid to strengthen his squad.

At the top of the Dutch tactician's list would be a defender and another midfielder. However, as per the Football Insider report, any possible signing will largely depend on United's ability to sell unwanted players in a bid to raise funds.

The Red Devils are currently in need of cash injections from player sales in a bid to round up their transfer dealings. Ten Hag's side were dealt a huge blow in this regard, as deals involving Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay to West Ham United both fell off in recent weeks.

United had hoped that the sale of the two players would have raised the funds needed to further strengthen their squad before the window shuts.

Another player being tipped to likely depart Old Trafford is Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek. However, a move to Real Sociedad is also reported to have collapsed according to Mundo Derpotivo.

Erik ten Hag reveals that he is happy with Manchester United defender

There has been much speculation about England international Maguire's future at Old Trafford. West Ham were reportedly close to landing the 30-year-old centre-back after agreeing a £30 million deal with Manchester United as per Sky Sports.

However, Maguire opted against joining the Hammers this summer, insisting that he will remain at United and fight for his place in the squad.

Ten Hag recently stated he was happy to have the highly experienced defender in his squad. During a pre-match press conference, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I don't know about the process, only that Harry is a player for us, I'm happy he's here, and we need a good squad.

Maguire has made 175 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far, scoring seven goals in the process.