Erik ten Hag wants to sign two Manchester United stars at Bayer Leverkusen - Reports 

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Bayer Leverkusen to sign Antony and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer. He could look to make a double swoop for the two out-of-favor stars.

Ad

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United's manager in the summer of 2022 but was sacked in October 2024 after a string of poor performances. He won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the club. He has now been appointed as Bayer Leverkusen's manager following Xabi Alonso's move to Real Madrid.

Leverkusen are set to see a number of key players depart. Central defender Jonathan Tah has joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer, while Jeremie Frimpong has moved to Liverpool. As per journalist David Ornstein, the Reds have also made a €130 million bid for Florian Wirtz.

Ad

Trending

Hence, as per Kicker (via talkSPORT), Ten Hag has identified Garnacho and Antony as two targets to strengthen his attack. The Dutchman worked with Antony at Ajax before signing him for Manchester United. However, the winger only recorded 12 goals and five assists in 96 games for them before being sent on loan to Real Betis in January 2025.

Antony is set to return to United as his loan deal with Betis had no option or obligation to buy. Meanwhile, Garnacho has had a falling out with manager Ruben Amorim and is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Ad

Antony on his future at Manchester United amidst interest from Bayer Leverkusen

The Brazilian winger had a productive loan spell at Real Betis, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 games. He is notably just three G/A short of matching his tally at Manchester United despite playing 70 games fewer.

Antony, however, failed to help the Spanish side beat Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on May 28. After the final, he was asked about his future, and he said (via talkSPORT):

Ad

"I don't what will happen in the future, only God knows. My work is playing and I'm doing that well. I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don't know what's going to happen.

"Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I'm very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract."

Antony has notably made 166 appearances under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and Manchester United, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists. With Bayer Leverkusen linked with him, a reunion could be on the cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More