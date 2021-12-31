Erling Haaland could choose Spain as next destination as Mino Raiola prioritizes between Real Madrid and Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are in pole position to land the Borussia Dortmund striker, as per sports journalist Alfredo Duro via Marca. With Erling Haaland's rumored release clause of €75 million coming into effect in the summer, the chase for the 21-year-old's signature has intensified.

According to rumors, the Norwegian prefers a move to the La Liga over the Premier League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



(Source: 🚨 Erling Haaland would prefer to join La Liga over the Premier League when he leaves Dortmund.(Source: @DiMarzio 🚨 Erling Haaland would prefer to join La Liga over the Premier League when he leaves Dortmund. (Source: @DiMarzio) https://t.co/zZYo7DwCXX

As per the reports, Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, has already spoken with representatives from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. The superagent believes Haaland needs a change of scenery and a transfer to a club that can match his ambitions.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning to bolster Los Blancos' attack with galactico signings. As per reports, he wants to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain in the race for the Norwegian international despite their much-publicized financial struggles. The Catalan giants are looking to fill the goal-scoring void left by club legend Lionel Messi.

Earlier in the year, Mino Raiola, along with Erling Haalan's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, had reportedly traveled to Valdedebas to talk to Real Madrid officials. He had visited the Barcelona offices earlier in the day.

As reported by Marca, Mino Raiola is keen to do a deal with Real Madrid and believes the transfer of the Norwegian is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Real Madrid and Barcelona target Haaland could stay at Dortmund for another year

Real Madrid and Barcelona target Erling Haaland could also stay at Signal Iduna Park beyond the 2021-22 season. Reportedly, Borussia Dortmund are all set to offer the 21-year-old striker a bumper pay raise.

Scottish Sun Sport @scotsunsport



thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football… Haaland set to be offered double his £125k-a-week wages to stay at Dortmund Haaland set to be offered double his £125k-a-week wages to stay at Dortmundthescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Cm1y0yRcvX

Speaking to SportBild in an interview, Dortmund head coach Marco Rose re-iterated that they are in no hurry to sell the 21-year-old. He said (quotes translated via Goal):

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case."

"In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."

As per Sport 1, Haaland's release clause could rise up to €90 million depending on the team's performances this season. Haaland has scored 13 goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, with a further five in other competitions.

Edited by Rohit Mishra