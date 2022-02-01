Erling Haaland makes 'surprise' transfer decision involving Real Madrid and Barcelona: Reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly chosen the next club he will play football for. The Norwegian has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in Europe and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months.

According to El Nacional, Erling Haaland has traveled to Monaco with his father to meet his agent Mino Raiola to discuss his future. Real Madrid were believed to be leading the race to sign the 21-year-old. However, recent reports have suggested Erling Haaland prefers a move to Barcelona over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Haaland believes he will be the main star at Barcelona if he joins Xavi Hernandez's side. He is likely to face competition from the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and potentially Kylian Mbappe for that title if he joins Real Madrid next summer.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in a deal worth €20 million in January of 2020. The Norwegian has scored an incredible 80 goals in just 79 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club last summer but opted to stay in Germany and continue his development with Dortmund. Haaland has scored 23 goals in just 20 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Barcelona made massive progress during the January transfer window. The club managed to sign veteran defender Dani Alves, who is likely to add experience and depth to their defense. They also signed Adama Traore on loan from Wolves and Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The duo will add some much-needed speed and quality to Arsenal's front-line.

Barcelona have also reportedly signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer after the Gabon striker terminated his contract with Arsenal.

At 32, the forward is approaching the later stages of his career and is therefore not a long-term solution for Barcelona's attacking problems. The club will therefore look to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are reportedly keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been in incredible form for Real Madrid this season, scoring 24 goals in 28 games in all competitions for the club.

Benzema is therefore unlikely to leave Real Madrid anytime soon and is still considered one of the club's best and most important players.

Erling Haaland's fitness issues could be a source of concern for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made a number of high-profile mistakes in the transfer market in recent years. Barcelona have spent over €250 million on the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, who have struggled to maintain consistency and fitness during their time with the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have spent more than €200 million on the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, who have missed 60 and 119 games, respectively, due to injury during their time with Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants will be keen to not repeat such mistakes in the future. Erling Haaland has already suffered seven separate injuries. He has missed 25 games for Borussia Dortmund during his two years with the club.

The 21-year-old also suffered four injuries during his time with RB Salzburg. Barcelona and Real Madrid could be wary of signing Haaland due to his injury history.

