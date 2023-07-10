Erling Haaland prepared to join European giants if Kylian Mbappe signs with Real Madrid: Reports

According to El Nacional, Erling Haaland will join Barcelona if Kylian Mbappe signs with Real Madrid.

With each passing day, it looks likelier that Mbappe will join the Madrid giants in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos have been linked with the player for a long time now.

However, this season, Mbappe might finally be on the move. He has already informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) about not wanting to renew his deal beyond the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman could be sold as a result as the Parisians are reluctant to lose one of the best players in the world on a free transfer next season.

If Mbappe completes a move to Real Madrid, Haaland might look to join Barcelona. It is worth noting that the Norwegian was one of Barca's top transfer targets before they decided to go for Robert Lewandowski.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were world football's two most prolific goalscorers during the 2022-23 campaign. The Frenchman netted 41 times and provided 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions.

Haaland, on the other hand, scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 matches across competitions. He was one of the main protagonists as Manchester City won the treble this past season.

Haaland and Mbappe joining Barcelona and Real Madrid could ignite a duel like the one Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had over the years.

When Erling Haaland showed his admiration for Kylian Mbappe

With the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate culminating in European football, fans are on the hunt for a new debate to discuss. Well, they don't have to go too far to find one.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two up-and-coming superstars in world football. Haaland, however, has nothing but the utmost respect for Kylian Mbappe. Speaking about the Frenchman, Haaland told Canal+ last year:

"There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong. The French are so lucky that he plays for France."

He added:

“He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy. Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”

Erling Haaland is a prolific goalscorer and his numbers have so far been better than Kylian Mbappe's. However, many believe Mbappe has an extra wrinkle to his game with his creativity.

Poll : 0 votes