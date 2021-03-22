Erling Haaland running out of patience at Borussia Dortmund; Real Madrid set to seal transfer - Reports

Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland is said to be running out of patience at Borussia Dortmund and could leave the German club this summer.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 34 goals in 36 league matches since he moved to Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020. His release clause only kicks in at the end of the 2021-22 season, but there is now a real possibility of him moving on in the summer.

Dortmund have not enjoyed a good season in the Bundesliga this term and are four points off fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. If they end the season without UEFA Champions League football for next year, they might have to part ways with some of their young stars like Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Following their 2-2 draw against FC Koln at the weekend, Haaland's frustration was visible as he stormed down the tunnel after having rescued a point with a late goal.

If Haaland leaves this summer, there is no shortage of suitors who would be willing to sign him.

According to reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be confident of signing Erling Haaland ahead of Premier League giants such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Spanish news outlet AS have reported that Haaland had initially agreed to stay with Dortmund until the summer of 2022. However, that decision has been reconsidered in the wake of their poor form this season and the possibility of not having Champions League football next season.

The report from AS also states that Haaland likes the idea of playing for Real Madrid, and that Los Blancos have a good relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola.

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals - a feat that he achieved after playing just 14 games in the competition.

In the quarterfinals, though, Haaland will face a massive test of his credentials, with Dortmund set to face Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola was recently asked about whether City themselves would be interested in signing Erling Haaland. However, he was non-committal in response, saying:

"He is a player for Borussia Dortmund.. I don’t like when people talk about our players, so he’s a player for Borussia Dortmund. You understand I cannot answer this question."