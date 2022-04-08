Erling Haaland’s reason to snub Manchester United revealed: Reports

According to reports from ESPN, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has turned down the possibility of joining Manchester United. He reportedly believes that the Red Devils can't match his ambitions on the pitch.

Haaland has been one of football's hottest properties since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The Norwegian has incredible finishing ability, speed, power and attitude. Hence, it's no wonder that Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all battling it out for his signature.

Manchester United will be looking for a striker this summer. They have reportedly signaled to Haaland's representatives at the start of the season that they will be after their client.

However, this season hasn't been the most exciting for the Premier League side. They sit just seventh in the table and look doubtful about reaching the top four. They've also been knocked out of every domestic competition possible this campaign.

They were embarrassed by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and were humiliated in their own backyard against West Ham in the Carabao Cup. They were also eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Needless to say, United fans haven't had much to cheer about this season.

B/R Football @brfootball MANCHESTER UNITED ARE KNOCKED OUT OF THE FA CUP BY MIDDLESBROUGH ON PENALTIES. MANCHESTER UNITED ARE KNOCKED OUT OF THE FA CUP BY MIDDLESBROUGH ON PENALTIES. https://t.co/IaB5JKxtsa

The on-pitch performances have reportedly been a major factor as to why Haaland isn't interested in taking the flight to Manchester to play in red.

Sources have said that the decision was made purely on the club's 'sporting project' rather than the wage demands other clubs are struggling with. According to Marca, the Norwegian is said to cost around £300 million including wages, agent fees and more.

What's gone wrong at Manchester United?

This season was meant to be a special one for United fans.

They saw the return of their own prodigy, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as the introduction of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. They were supposedly the missing pieces to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's puzzle.

Fast forward three months and Solskjaer got the sack, fans were desperate for a spark on the pitch and Ronaldo had suddenly gone missing.

Since the arrival of Ralph Ragnick as boss in November, the Red Devils have nearly found their former identity, but are still struggling to keep it.

Good performances are constantly overshadowed by 'disaster-classes' against lower opposition. It feels like every other day there are new reports of fallout between players and staff.

EssentiallySports @es_sportsnews BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Refused’ to Play for Manchester United in Derby After Fallout With Coach Ralf Rangnick dlvr.it/SLBjWL BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Refused’ to Play for Manchester United in Derby After Fallout With Coach Ralf Rangnick dlvr.it/SLBjWL

The disconnect within the squad certainly shows on the pitch as you can see arguments, stray passes and a lack of respect within the squad.

Sancho made his move to Old Manchester United in the summer and would've loved to have played alongside Haaland once again. Unfortunately, it seems like he will have to wait for that opportunity to arise again.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Was Haaland right to snub Manchester United? Yes No 6 votes so far