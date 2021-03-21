Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid in the summer - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland wants to sign for Real Madrid amidst interest from a plethora of top European clubs.

Haaland completed a €20m transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in January 2020 as one of the fastest-rising teenage sensations in world football.

The Norwegian international took the Bundesliga by storm in his first season, scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 15 games.

His exquisite performances have caught the eye of several European heavyweights, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

With interest high in his services, reports now claim the 20-year-old favors a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

🚨🌕| Real Madrid have been informed that Erling Haaland wants to play for them. His agent Mino Raiola is currently working on bringing the Norwegian to the Bernabeu, and there will be more news soon. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1353E65Onj — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 20, 2021

Real Madrid are one of many clubs in the race for the in-demand striker as they aim for a squad overhaul in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane is looking to add firepower to his attack, as Madrid have been over-reliant on veteran striker Karim Benzema.

This season, the Frenchman has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 28 La Liga matches for Real Madrid, contributing almost 50% of their league goals.

The Galacticos have been heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund ace and also Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as they look to strengthen their attacking unit.

Real Madrid could sign Erling Haaland this summer

1. FC Koeln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Reports claim Real Madrid have now been notified of Haaland's desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and are now looking to begin negotiations.

It is also suggested that super-agent Mino Raiola, who is also Haaland's agent, will help to achieve the striker’s wish of moving to Real Madrid.

However, Real Madrid still face competition for Erling Haaland's signature, with reports claiming Manchester City have already contacted his representatives.

Man City are ahead of Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid in the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Mail 😮 pic.twitter.com/6LOrJQWKcG — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with interest, as Blues owner Roman Abramovich revealed he was keen on bringing the Norwegian striker to Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland has continued his jaw-dropping performance in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund, and his brace against FC Koln today means he has now scored 21 goals in 21 Bundesliga games this season.