Euro 2020: Paul Pogba could face punishment for breaking COVID-19 protocols

France midfielder Paul Pogba might face sanctions for breaking COVID-19 protocols after his side's 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020. The Manchester United star was spotted hugging his mother after the game, potentially landing him in trouble.

As per beIN Sports pundits, Paul Pogba could be punished for the gesture. Richard Keys was the first to point out the incident, drawing comparisons with a similar occurrence in Qatar.

"It might be a nice gesture but the point here is the players live in a bubble. And this happened in Qatar recently in a tournament where players left the field, climbed into the stands and two Covid-19 cases resulted."

Andy Gray was quick to jump in, saying Paul Pogba could be reprimanded for his actions.

"He'll at least get reprimanded for that. He must. It's delicate still, very delicate. He assumes that everybody is okay. He'll probably get a slap on the wrist and told, 'Don't do it again.'"

Chelsea legend Ruud Gullit was not in favor of Pogba receiving any sort of punishment and claimed the midfielder was only hugging people who had already been tested for the virus. He said the Manchester United midfielder knew who he was interacting with and was aware they were safe.

"But have these people also been checked [tested]? So therefore he knows that everybody is okay."

However, Gianfranco Zola claimed France manager Didier Deschamps would not take kindly to the incident.

"If I'm Didier [Deschamps], I wouldn't be very happy about that."

Will Paul Pogba be punished?

With cameras catching Paul Pogba hugging his family after France's win over Germany, the midfielder is very likely to at least get a warning. There are strict protocols players must follow while in the bubbles and Pogba has likely breached them.

