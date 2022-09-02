European club about to drop 'transfer bomb of the century' by making offer for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports 

Fenerbahce are reportedly close to signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Ajansspor, the Turkish giants are "about to detonate the transfer bomb of the century" to bring the 37-year-old forward to Istanbul.

The report also claims that the club have worked tirelessly to sign the iconic striker and the two parties have now agreed to a deal in principle.

Ronaldo has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer following the club's disastrous season following his return last summer.

Even though the Portuguese superstar scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season back at Manchester United in 12 years, the Red Devils finished well short of a top four place.

Ajansspor @ajansspor Ajansspor Özel



🟡 Fenerbahçe yılın değil, asrın transfer bombasını patlatmak üzere.



Fenerbahçe, Cristiano Ronaldo'yu renklerine bağlamak için tüm olanaklarını seferber etti. Bize ulaşan bilgilere göre iki taraf prensipte anlaştı. Ajansspor Özel🟡 Fenerbahçe yılın değil, asrın transfer bombasını patlatmak üzere.Fenerbahçe, Cristiano Ronaldo'yu renklerine bağlamak için tüm olanaklarını seferber etti. Bize ulaşan bilgilere göre iki taraf prensipte anlaştı. 🎯 Ajansspor Özel 🎯🟡 Fenerbahçe yılın değil, asrın transfer bombasını patlatmak üzere. 🔵 Fenerbahçe, Cristiano Ronaldo'yu renklerine bağlamak için tüm olanaklarını seferber etti. Bize ulaşan bilgilere göre iki taraf prensipte anlaştı. https://t.co/EIdghjuaMH

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is keen to play Champions League football this season, but is currently set for his first experience of the Europa League. Ronaldo has only started one of United's opening five Premier League games and appears not to fit into Erik ten Hag's plans.

The Dutch boss is insistent on his forward players pressing from the front, which means the veteran striker may not be a great fit for his high-intensity system.

Manchester United boss insists he is on same page as Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo appears to have become an impact sub for the Red Devils, a role he surely cannot be happy with. Ten Hag has been almost constantly asked about the future of the iconic forward, including at his pre-game press conference before the clash at Leicester City.

The 52-year-old told reporters that Ronaldo is committed to Manchester United, as he still has a year left on his current contract.

Ten Hag stated (as per BBC Sport):

"We are happy with him, he's happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together. From the start we said we planned with him. It's your vision, not my vision. We are all on one page."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Man Utd: “From the start we said we planned with Cristiano, it was clear. We are on the same page with him”.“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Man Utd: “From the start we said we planned with Cristiano, it was clear. We are on the same page with him”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. https://t.co/gKGoyaEZ1t

The former Ajax boss further added:

"You can see in training that it is clear that he has the capabilities. He will fit in because, I don't have to explain. Great player. He will fit in every system or every style. That's why we are talking, I said we are on one page. He knows what the demands are."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar