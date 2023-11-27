European giants contact Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s representatives to discuss potential managerial job: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in hiring Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni. The Spanish giants are looking at options with Carlo Ancelotti's contract coming to an end next summer.

As per a report by Fernando Czyz, Real Madrid have contacted the German agency that represents Scaloni. They are aware of the Argentine's interest in leaving the national team and are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Earlier this month, Scaloni hinted that his time as the national team coach was coming to an end. He claimed that the future is still undecided but said that it was the right time for the team to have a new manager.

He said via TyC Sports:

"I need to think a lot about what I will do. I need this time to think. Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well ... I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time. These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do."

He added:

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning. These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

Lionel Scaloni was a key part of Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph last year in Qatar. The manager has lost just twice in his last 50 matches - once to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup and the other to Uruguay earlier this month.

Carlo Ancelotti still undecided about Real Madrid future amid Lionel Scaloni reports

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to comment on rumors that he will be the new Brazil national team manager from next summer. He has claimed that his focus remains on Real Madrid and told the media last week via The Athletic:

“I don’t think anything about it. I’m proud that one of the best international teams in the world like Brazil is linked to me, that gives me a lot of pride. But I have a contract (at Real Madrid) until 30 June. I repeat, my future will soon be known.

"I am here for at least six more months. Am I waiting until the last day of my contract for a renewal offer from Real Madrid? Yes.”

Ancelotti's contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, and he has previously claimed that it was the perfect time for him to leave club football. Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, has never managed a club so far in his career.