European giants determined to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on loan - Reports

Jadon Sancho's journey at Manchester United has not lived up to the soaring expectations set by his stellar performances at Borussia Dortmund. This underwhelming stint at Old Trafford, amidst his ban from the first team, has created the potential for a move in January, with European giants Juventus interested.

According to Fichajes.net, the Bianconeri have emerged as fervent suitors, determined to bring the English winger to Turin. Their strategy reportedly hinges on a loan deal, aimed at bolstering their squad for the ongoing Serie A campaign.

For Sancho, a move to Juventus will offer a chance to reignite his career away from the glaring scrutiny he currently faces at Manchester United. Turin could provide a conducive environment for the 23-year-old to rediscover his form, as well as provide him with the opportunity to play in the first team once again.

Juventus' interest in Sancho is reportedly banking on their relationship with Manchester United, which could play an important role in smoothing the path for the potential transfer. For Juventus, securing Sancho would be a statement of intent, as they look to return to the Champions League after last season's poor showing.

What happened to Jadon Sancho at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho's journey at Manchester United once had high expectations, but it has now been marked by controversies and a decline in his involvement with the first team.

A report from the Daily Mirror (via GOAL) shed light on the situation between Sancho and the management at United, particularly with manager Erik ten Hag. The report suggests that Sancho has been relegated to training and dining with the academy players, effectively barred from first-team areas at United's Carrington training base.

This stark shift in his status within the team is attributed to a contentious Twitter post by Sancho, where he allegedly insinuated being made a 'scapegoat' for the team's shortcomings. Although the post was subsequently deleted, Sancho has refrained from issuing an apology to Ten Hag, further straining their relationship.

Sancho has seen his game time significantly limited, clocking a mere 76 minutes in the Premier League this season. He has also been absent from the matchday squad since Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Amidst this, rumors of Sancho's potential departure in the upcoming January transfer window grow louder. Speculations have suggested that United might be willing to part ways with the English winger for a reduced fee, a stark contrast to the record fee that accompanied his arrival from Germany.

At Dortmund, Sancho had emerged as a formidable force, contributing 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances. However, his tenure at Old Trafford has provided a modest tally of 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances.