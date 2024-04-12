European giants eyeing cut-price transfer for Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Reports

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly on Inter Milan's shortlist to replace Denzel Dumfries if the Dutchman leaves this summer.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Wan-Bissaka is an option for Inter amid uncertainty over Dumfries's future. The Nerazzurri might cash in on the Netherlands international as they are yet to agree on a new contract and has current one expires in 2025.

The Serie A giants have placed a €30 million (£25 million) price tag on Dumfries, 27. They believe Wan-Bissaka could be available for around €15 million (£13 million) this summer with question marks over his future at Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has struggled with injury issues this season, appearing 21 times across competitions. He's bagged three assists but a recurring hamstring problem has hampered his career renaissance under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are set to undergo a rebuild this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe overseeing the club's sporting operations. Several players' futures could be in jeopardy including the English defender, who has just over a year left on his contract.

Wan-Bissaka joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in July 2019 for £50 million. He's endured a topsy-turvy spell at Old Trafford but is viewed as one of English football's top tacklers when fit.

Wan-Bisssaka will likely start at left-back for Manchester United against Bournemouth this weekend

Erik ten Hag takes his side to the Vitality.

Manchester United are in action against Bournemouth tomorrow (April 12) and Ten Hag is dealing with an injury nightmare. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined meaning he's short of options at left-back.

Thus, Wan-Bissaka may start as a makeshift left-back for the second game in a row. Ten Hag used the Englishman in the position last week in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford (April 7). He performed well but gave away a contentious spot-kick that Mohamed Salah tucked away to ensure the Merseysiders came away with a point.

Wan-Bissaka will likely play in an unchanged back four which means Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala will join him in defense. They did well to keep Jurgen Klopp's Reds at bay despite it being the latest of many back fours chosen by Ten Hag this season.

United travel to the Vitality Stadium with their hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy. They sit sixth in the league, 11 points off the top four with seven games left.

