European giants eyeing move for Marcus Rashford in the summer as Manchester United exit looms - Reports

European giants Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this summer. In recent times, rumors and public comments have heavily linked the 27-year-old to an exit from Old Trafford.

After the club signed Ruben Amorim on as their head coach, Rashford was soon frozen out of first-team football. He has not played a match since the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12.

The forward soon spoke to the media, revealing his decision to seek out a new challenge, which made it clear that he wanted to leave Old Trafford in January. There has been interest from a number of clubs in Italy, Germany, and Spain. However, Marcus Rashford remains a Manchester United player, with the transfer window nearing its end.

Barcelona are believed to be widely interested in his services. However, it seems unlikely that the winger, who would prefer a move to Catalonia, will make the switch this January. Blaugrana do not have the finances to go through with the deal, especially as they have not sold players to raise funds.

While they were also looking to take him on loan, his massive wages have made this a difficult decision. However, emerging rumors (via Barca Blaugranes) have revealed Barca's plan to sign Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window instead. This could mean that the winger will stay at Manchester United without playing another match until the end of the season.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim demands change from Marcus Rashford

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has urged Marcus Rashford to change if he is to return to playing in the first-team at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has not played a match in seven weeks, adding fuel to the rumors about his exit.

New rumors emerged about Rashford's relationship with the head coach, claiming that the two were no longer speaking. However, Amorim has explained that the situation is not personal, but based on standards.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"Our team should be so much better with Rashford. But he has to change...In this moment, I think it's really clear that we have to set some certain standards.

"We are waiting for Marcus, if he wants it really, really bad. You try to make it something personal but it's not personal, I have nothing against Marcus. I have to make the same rules for everybody and that for me it's so simple, it's always the same."

At this time, it is uncertain if Marcus Rashford will play another game for his boyhood club Manchester United.

