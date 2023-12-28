European giants lining up bid to sign Manchester United youngster in January - Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly preparing a significant bid to sign Manchester United teenager Dan Gore.

Football Insider reports that Dortmund are set to enquire about signing Gore in January. If they are unable to secure a deal in January, they will make a 'big bid' for the midfielder in the summer.

BvB have a track record of signing young Premier League talent and allowing them a quick route to first-team football at Signal Iduna Park. Gore looks to be the latest target and he's recently earned his way into Erik ten Hag's senior squad at Manchester United.

Gore made his Premier League debut in his side's 3-2 win against Aston Villa on December 26. The England U20 international has earned rave reviews for his consistent performances for the Red Devils youth sides. He made 28 appearances for the U21s, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Former United U21 coach Mark Dempsey was full of praise for Gore. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he’s a proper footballer, good with the ball, good without the ball, and he can travel with it. His final pass has to improve for me, that’s the last bit for him, but the rest is great."

Gore can play a variety of midfield roles and has earned comparisons to United captain Bruno Fernandes. He could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The young English duo made moves to Dortmund from English football years ago and put themselves on the map. Their stocks grew at Signal Iduna Park, earning them moves to Manchester United and Madrid respectively.

Erik ten Hag praised Dan Gore after he made his Manchester United debut

Dan Gore impressed during pre-season with the Red Devils.

Gore marked his 19th birthday on September 26 by making his debut for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. He came on in the 61st minute of the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

It was a moment to savor for the teenager and a debut that Ten Hag insisted he deserved to make. The Dutch coach said following the game (via Metro):

"I think it’s a great birthday for him, but I’m not a manager – and we don’t have coaches here – who give players opportunities [for nothing], they have to deserve it. Once they deserve it, they get the chance."

Gore has since made his first-ever Premier League appearance in the victory against Villa on boxing day. He will hope to push on and earn a prominent stay in Ten Hag's first team.