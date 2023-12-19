European giants make Manchester United loanee their top January transfer target: Reports

Manchester United loanee Sergio Reguilon could reportedly be on his way to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in January.

BILD (via German journalist Patrick Berger) reports that Reguilon has emerged as Dortmund's top target heading into the January transfer window. The Spanish left-back is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Tottenham Hotspur.

BvB are believed to have enquired to sign the 27-year-old on a six-month loan. There is a January break clause in Reguilon's deal with Manchester United.

The Red Devils swooped for Spurs' full-back in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. He was signed as an emergency replacement for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia who were both out injured.

Shaw has since returned to United's squad, with Reguilon struggling for game time since. He has made 10 appearances across competitions for Erik ten Hag's side but could depart next month.

Malacia is still sidelined with a knee injury and is expected back at the turn of the year. The Dutchman's availability may play an important role in Reguilon's future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag touched on the situation regarding the break clause in Reguilon's loan deal earlier this month. He said (via The Mirror):

"We have to make a final decision on Reguilon. But also there is Spurs who are involved in that conversation as well."

Reguilon may be enticed to make the move to Dortmund given Edin Terzic's side are still in the UEFA Champions League. They sit fifth in the Bundesliga and appear to want to bolster their defense by signing the Spanish left-back.

Tottenham have reportedly held talks with Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo

The Red Devils face competition from Tottenham for Jean-Clair Todibo.

football.london (via CaughtOffside) reports that Tottenham have held talks with OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The French defender has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Todibo's stock has risen in Ligue 1 with Nice and he's been in fine form this season. The former Barcelona youngster has made 14 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

Manchester United are in a strong position to sign Todibo due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's expected purchase of a 25% stake in the Old Trafford outfit. The INEOS chief currently owns the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Red Devils have been expected to strengthen their defense, with question marks over Raphael Varane's future. But, Spurs also have plans to make additions to their backline amid an injury crisis.