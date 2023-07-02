European giants plot £17 million move for Manchester United outcast: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in dishing out £17 million to rope in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

Van de Beek, 26, has failed to cement a starting spot at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for an initial fee of £34 million in 2020. He has helped his current team lift one trophy so far, namely the EFL Cup this year.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder, the 19-cap Netherlands international struggled to earn Erik ten Hag's trust last season. He missed a staggering 47 matches as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his outfit's 3-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth in January.

According to Fichajes, AC Milan are interested in making the most of the player's current situation at Old Trafford. They are willing to table a bid in the region of £17 million to sign the Dutchman this summer.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli is said to be keen to bolster his midfield in light of Sandro Tonali's potential £60 million move to Newcastle United. He has convinced his team to snap up Van de Beek soon.

Van de Beek, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a decent signing for Milan. He would provide competition to Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rade Krunic.

Overall, Van de Beek has scored just two goals and provided as many assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano offers opinion on Rasmus Hojlund amid links with Manchester United

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared his thoughts on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund amid increasing interest from Manchester United. He elaborated:

"When you pay £60 million or £70 million for a player, it is because you have someone who is already prepared to make an impact on your team. At this stage, Hojlund has done very well with Atalanta."

Shedding light on the Red Devils' opinion of Hojlund, Romano added:

"But it's more about his potential right now. In some moments, he has been on the bench for a long time. So, Manchester United feel the potential is incredible, but maybe the price is too high for him."

Hojlund, 20, has popped up as the Red Devils' top striking target in the past couple of weeks after Erik ten Hag's outfit decided to drop out of the race for Harry Kane. He has been identified as a first-choice number nine owing to his breakout season in Europe last time around.

So far, Hojlund has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta.

