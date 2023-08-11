European giants plot move to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial this summer - Reports

According to CaughtOffside, Inter Milan are plotting a move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in the summer transfer window. The Nerazzuri have identified Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as their primary transfer target.

However, they are also looking for potential alternatives and Martial has emerged as an option. The Frenchman joined the Red Devils back in 2015 and has since made 298 appearances for the Old Trafford club, scoring 88 goals and providing 53 assists across competitions.

Martial, however, has struggled with persistent injury issues since his Old Trafford arrival. He made only 29 appearances during the 2022-23 season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists across competitions.

Manchester United, though, have completed a big-money move for Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer market as they have signed the Danish striker for a fee of £72 million. Hence, Martial could see his game time shortened this season.

Inter's interest could give the 27-year-old a way out of Old Trafford. However, Martial's salary, estimated to be £13 million per year, could become an issue for the Serie A giants.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently spoke about his plans for Anthony Martial

While Anthony Martial often struggles with injury issues, there is no denying his abilities when the French forward is fit. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was recently asked whether Martial is in his plans for the 2023-24 season.

The Dutchman lauded Martial's overall game, including the attacker's goalscoring capabilities. He also said that Martial staying fit would be beneficial. Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“We need a good squad and Anthony Martial is a brilliant football player and so he will help us. He scored goals and also in other areas of football like pressing, in possession, combinations, he's a great player and, yeah, let's hope he will be fit and he stays fit.”

However, Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are set to be United's leading attackers this season.