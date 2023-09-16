European giants plotting surprise loan move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. The Catalan side are keen on taking the Englishman on loan until the end of the season as he has been made to train away from the first-team at Old Trafford.

As per a report in SPORT, Xavi is looking to get Sancho into his squad in the January window. He sees the former Borussia Dortmund star as an ideal addition to bolster his attack for this season.

Erik ten Hag has decided to leave Sancho out of his squad once again, this time for disciplinary issues. He wants the Manchester United star to apologize after publicly hitting back at the tactician's criticism.

Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure the 23-year-old to Camp Nou. Xavi has signed Joao Felix after Ousmane Dembele joined PSG, and could add Victor Roque in the winter window, but still wants more forwards added.

Jadon Sancho deleted statement against Manchester United manager

Jadon Sancho has reportedly refused to apologize to Erik ten Hag after his statement against the manager. He claimed that Dutchman was making him a scapegoat and he was not sub-par in training.

He was quick to release a statement on X, formerly Twitter, after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal earlier in September. The now-deleted statement read:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Erik ten Hag had claimed that Sancho was dropped from the matchday squad because he had not trained well.