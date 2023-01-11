European giants preparing massive €100m bid to sign Harry Kane: Reports

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are preparing a €100 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane.

Kane has been in great form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists in 26 games across competitions. He has made a total of 412 appearances for Spurs, scoring 265 goals and providing 62 assists.

Kane is set to turn 30 in July but hasn't been able to win a trophy despite his prolific goalscoring. Los Blancos hope that the forward will now seek a new challenge in his career.

Bayern Munich were also reportedly interested in the player but have seemingly cooled down their interest.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe ended in misery as the Frenchman renewed his contract with the Parisians in the summer.

Karim Benzema is 35 now and Los Blancos don't have a proper replacement for him at the club. While there are no signs that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner's powers are on the wane, Kane will no doubt be a fantastic addition to the Spanish side.

Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Apart from Real Madrid, Manchester United are another club who are looking to bolster their attack. Club legend Rio Ferdinand recently urged the Red Devils to break the bank for Kane.

Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said:

“Get Harry Kane in. Spurs fans, I’m sorry. You’re not going to win anything. He’s not going to win anything at Spurs. They’re in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, if you’re going to go in the summer: ‘Let’s go and find a number nine for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get 20-25 goals a season every year,’ where are you going?"

He added:

"You’re going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane. But at least you know you’re getting a man who gets 20-25 goals a season. So Kane can’t be going anywhere but Man United.”

Manchester United have been a bit thin in attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure. Kane is one of the best Premier League strikers and could certainly be a fantastic addition to the Red Devils' team.

