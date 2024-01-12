European giants reach €10m agreement with Manchester United to sign 20-year-old star : Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal with Benfica for the sale of Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

Portuguese outlet Record (via mufcMPB) reports that the Primeira Liga giants have reached an agreement to sign Fernandez for around €10 million. He's spent the first half of the season on loan at La Liga side Granada.

Fernandez struggled for game time at Manchester United before heading to Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. The Spain U21 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants and Erik ten Hag was willing to allow him a loan move.

This was despite the Red Devils's defensive injury crisis, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined. Sergio Reguilon arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day last summer.

However, Reguilon has since returned to Spurs as United used a break clause in that loan deal. This could mean that both Shaw and Malacia are nearing returns.

Ten Hag has used right-back Diogo Dalot and center-back Victor Lindelof as makeshift left-backs this season. The Dutchman appears to be prepared to offload Fernandez despite the constant injury issues his side have encountered.

Fernandez has made 14 appearances across competitions for Granada this season. He'd impressed in Manchester United's youth setup, posting four goals and 10 assists in 47 games for the U21s.

Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez could be back in action for Manchester United against Tottenham

Lisandro Martinez has only made six appearances this season.

Shaw and Lisandro Martinez could both be available for Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14). The defensive duo have been sidelined for large portions of the season, a massive blow for Ten Hag.

However, the Dutch coach suggested that the pair as well as Casemiro are in contention for selection against Spurs. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have had a lot of injuries, so this week in training, the last couple of days, Licha Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training, so there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday."

Shaw has sat out United's last three games with an unknown injury. The England international had initially missed around three months worth of action due to a muscle injury before returning in November.

The 28-year-old has made 10 appearances across competitions, posting one assist. He's Ten Hag's first-choice left-back and his return will be vital.

Meanwhile, Martinez has spent four months on the sidelines due to a foot injury. The Argentine defender's absence has been glaring, with the Red Devils struggling in defense.