European giants ready to sell Liverpool's Mohamed Salah replacement for around £50 million – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offload Raphinha, who has been identified as a potential Mohamed Salah successor at Liverpool of late, for £50 million ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

According to Football Insider, the Blaugrana are interested in cashing in on the 26-year-old attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are willing to sell the player, who arrived in a potential £55 million switch from Leeds United in 2022, to secure their finances.

Furthermore, Barcelona are keen to earn a sum in the region of £40-£50 million for Raphinha to finance a couple of permanent deals next summer. They are aiming to sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo at the end of their respective loan stints.

Liverpool, who are reportedly expected to receive a number of advances for Salah next year, have expressed an interest in snapping up Raphinha. However, they are likely to face tough competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the near future.

Raphinha, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has opened the 2023-24 season on a sub-par note. He has registered two goals and three assists in 11 games, including just five starts, so far.

Ex-Liverpool attacker John Barnes predicts Mohamed Salah exit timeline amid rumors

Speaking recently at a Quality Street sustainability campaign, Liverpool great John Barnes shared his thoughts on Mohamed Salah's potential move to the Saudi Pro League. He elaborated (h/t Mirror):

"We know the situation with Mo Salah, he's a hero for Muslims all over the world, and he'll be a hero in Saudi Arabia. But he's said he wants to stay at Liverpool for the remainder of his contract. I'm sure that opportunity for Saudi Arabia will arise, as for when, we don't know."

Barnes claimed that the Egyptian superstar is likely to stay until 2025:

"I expect him to stay for the next two years, if it changes, then it changes. He didn't go because he wanted to stay and Liverpool wanted to keep him. He'll be 32, 33 at the end of his contract so I don't think [it] is for the immediate future – in January or next summer."

Salah, who was reportedly subject to a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad earlier this summer, is currently in fine form for the Reds. He has scored 12 goals and laid out four assists in 17 outings this season.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Al-Ittihad are likely to table a £225 million bid to lure the 31-year-old away from Anfield in January.