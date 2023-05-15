European giants refuse to negotiate with Arsenal for £90 million-rated star if they don’t include Martin Odegaard as part of deal: Reports 

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Barcelona are not interested in negotiating with Arsenal for Ansu Fati unless the Premier League giants include their captain Martin Odegaard in the deal.

Fati hasn't been at his best for the Catalan club this season. The 20-year-old Spaniard has made 47 appearances across competitions (13 as starters in the playing XI), scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Once touted as Lionel Messi's heir at Barcelona, Fati has failed to realize the high expectations placed on him. Hence, the Catalonian giants are ready to sell the winger, albeit for a premium price - around £90 million.

While Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fati, Barca will only sit down for negotiations if Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is included as part of the deal.

The Gunners signed Odegaard from Real Madrid for £30 million in the summer of 2021. He was appointed as the club captain ahead of the ongoing season.

Odegaard has been crucial in the Gunners' Premier League title charge this season, leading the team from the front with 15 goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances. Arsenal are unlikely to let go of their talismanic captain.

"It is going to be very difficult now we have to be honest" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on their title ambitions after the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, May 14. The Gunners' charge for the league title virtually ended with the defeat.

They have 81 points from 36 matches and trail Manchester City by four points, having played one game more than the defending champions. Odegaard agreed that the team's hunt for the Premier League is virtually over, telling the media after the loss (via GOAL):

"Yeah it feels like [the title is over]. It is going to be very difficult now we have to be honest. It is tough to take. It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half, I don't know what happened to be honest. It feels like there is no hope now."

Odegaard added:

"I don't think mentality was an issue. We were good going into the game but in the game was a different story and we have to accept it and learn from it."

Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest in an away clash in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, May 20, followed by a home clash against Wolves on Sunday, May 28.

Poll : 0 votes