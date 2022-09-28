European giants rejected chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo despite Jorge Mendes' best efforts: Reports

AC Milan rejected the chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo despite his agent, Jorge Mendes, trying to secure a deal, as per Le 10 Sport.

The Red Devils striker seemingly wanted out of Old Trafford with the Premier League club failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Several top European sides were touted with a move for Ronaldo, but no transfer occurred and he remains at Manchester United.

Mendes tried taking the legendary Portuguese forward to the San Siro in a move that would have seen Milan part ways with Rafael Leao.

The super agent is Leao's representative and looked to strike a deal with either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea for the young Portuguese attacker.

However, the Rossoneri were firmly against losing last season's joint-top goalscorer, scuppering any potential arrival of Ronaldo in Milan.

Leao has managed three goals and six assists at the start of the new season.

The former Juventus forward has had a disappointing start to the season, making eight appearances and scoring just one goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Huge criticism has come the Portuguese's way for his performances for both Manchester United and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo has one year left on his current contract with the Red Devils with the option of extending for a further year.

Napoli were another Serie A giant of whom Mendes tried luring Cristiano Ronaldo to in the summer, with Victor Osimhen heading in the opposite direction.

However, the Naples side were a difficult negotiator as they demanded that United pay Ronaldo's full wages and a whooping €120 million for Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has become the Italian side's talisman and bagged 18 goals in 32 appearances last season.

Manchester United were on the lookout for a new striker

Manchester United looked to replace Cavani

The Red Devils were targeting a new centre-forward signing after Edinson Cavani left as a free agent in the summer.

They missed out on the likes of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, who joined Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Despite this, none arrived with United heading into the season with Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their striker options.

Rashford is predominantly a left-winger but he is now being played in the striker's role.

He has impressed at the start of the campaign with three goals in six games whilst injury issues have hit Martial, who has made just one appearance.

Ronaldo may have to settle for a more withdrawn role if he continues to struggle for form.

