European giants seriously interested in signing Arsenal breakout star Myles Lewis-Skelly as contract talks continue to stall: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly. According to The Guardian (via ESPN), the LaLiga giants have a strong interest in the 18-year-old Englishman.
Despite playing as a midfielder in his academy days, the 18-year-old featured as a left-back for the Gunners in the 2024/25 campaign. He made 39 appearances for the senior team and also recorded goal contributions against Real Madrid and Manchester City last season.
Due to his performance for the Arsenal first team, he also received a senior England call-up from Thomas Tuchel. He has so far earned two caps for England and also scored one goal. However, Myles Lewis-Skelly's contract with the Gunners runs out next summer, and talks for a renewal are currently stalled.
Real Madrid are keen on making reinforcements in the defense ahead of the new season. They see the Arsenal youngster as an upgrade for Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. Mendy has given reliable performances for Los Blancos, but his time has been hampered by injuries.
Meanwhile, Fran Garcia has failed to live up to Real Madrid's expectations. The signing of Lewis-Skelly would offer the LaLiga giants flexibility and versatility. Los Blancos are also reportedly close to signing Benfica's Alvaro Carreras.
Arsenal in advanced talks with defender over a contract extension: Reports
Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with Gabriel Magalhaes over a new contract. According to BBC Sport, the Gunners are in negotiations with the Brazilian defender and are positive about making an official announcement soon.
His current deal with the north London club will expire in the summer of 2027, and several clubs would be interested in signing the 27-year-old. Gabriel Magalhaes has become an important player under Mikel Arteta, and his experience has helped the Gunners secure Champions League football in recent years.
The defender joined the Gunners from French side LOSC Lille in September 2020. Since then, he has made 210 appearances across all competitions for the north London club.
However, he's currently on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he suffered in April, earlier this year. He's expected to return in July.