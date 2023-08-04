European giants submit new offer in excess of €100m for Tottenham star Harry Kane - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted an offer in excess of €100 million for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. The German champions are keen on signing the forward, and manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing them to get him.

As per a report by journalist Florian Plettenberg, the new bid comes with a deadline, and it is the end of the day. The German champions want to seal the deal or move on to other targets. They have already seen a couple of bids being rejected.

The Tottenham star is interested in joining Bayern Munich but is not forcing a move. He has just 12 months left on his Spurs contract and is not planning on penning a new deal.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were also keen on signing the striker but were unwilling to match the asking price set by Tottenham. Paris Saint-Germain were also linked with signing Kane, but he is not interested in joining the Ligue 1 side (via Eurosport).

Bayern Munich confident of reaching agreement for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that Harry Kane wants to join the Bundesliga champions. However, he admitted that dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is tough.

Speaking to ESPN, Hoeness believed that Tottenham would not reject €90 million for the striker who has a year left on his contract. However, Spurs rejected their last offer and the new one has crossed €100 million.

Hoeness said:

"Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signalled in all the talks that his mind is made up. And if that remains the case, then we'll get him. Then Tottenham will have to give way. Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe."

He added:

"What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they've said. If it stays like that, then that's OK."

Hoeness conceded that talks with Levy were difficult:

"He's clever. He isn't naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he's playing for time. He's savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him. But I think these are people who haven't just been doing this since yesterday."

Reports in BILD state that the latest bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane is over €115 million, including add-ons.