European giants want to make €25m Arsenal outcast and 'immediate starter' after January move: Reports

European giants AC Milan have ignited interest in Arsenal's underused talent Jakub Kiwior, following Mikel Arteta's hinted openness to January roster changes. Despite a €25m transfer from Spezia, Kiwior remains peripheral in the manager's strategy, which has sparked Milan's attention.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has emphasized the defender's availability, as Milan scouts potential acquisitions. The Rossonneri are on the lookout for reinforcements, and a defender is on their wishlist, with Kiwior reportedly emerging as a prime target and an 'immediate starter'.

His Serie A experience with Spezia and adaptability to mid-season moves have also made the defender, who has played just six Premier League games, a sought-after figure. However, Milan are cautious in their approach, and they will opt to lean towards a loan deal with a potential buy option, contingent on negotiations.

Arteta's stance on outgoing transfers looks set to facilitate potential moves, and the manager does not see Kiwior as indispensable. For the 23-year-old defender, a switch to Milan promises immediate first-team action, bolstering their defense and reigniting his career.

Arsenal's injury concerns deepen with Takehiro Tomiyasu sidelined; Mikel Arteta reveals injury extent

Manager Mikel Arteta recently revealed that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is grappling with a calf injury. This revelation came on the heels of Arsenal's exhilarating 4-3 triumph over Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5), a game where the versatile defender's absence was notably felt.

The Japanese international had to withdraw prematurely during Arsenal's previous encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers, signaling the onset of his physical problems. His unavailability for the foreseeable future will cast a shadow over the Gunners' defensive lineup as they navigate the densely packed December fixture schedule.

The club's medical team, after a thorough examination, has confirmed the severity of the injury, leaving Arteta and his squad to brace for an extended period without the defender's services. The manager revealed (via Daily Post):

“We had a scan, and it’s not good news. He’s got an injury in his calf, and he’s going to be out for a while."

The Gunners, who currently enjoy a five-point lead at the top, are now tasked with maintaining their momentum while dealing with issues around squad depth. Their next challenge lies in an away fixture on December 9 against Aston Villa, who are in fourth place and will put the Gunners' defense to the test.