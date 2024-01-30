European giants weighing up move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in the summer - Reports

European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering making a move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, according to iSport (via the Express).

The 26-year-old forward signed a new deal with the Red Devils last summer, extending his contract until 2028. He had a stunning 2022-23 campaign for United, scoring 30 goals across all competitions.

However, his performances have been disappointing this season, recording just four goals and six assists in 26 appearances this season. He has also had some disciplinary issues at Old Trafford recently. He notably missed a training session ahead of their FA Cup clash against Newport County on Sunday (January 28) after reportedly being spotted in a Belfast nightclub.

According to the report, United are willing to let the Englishman leave this summer given his indifferent form this season. PSG, who have been long-term admirers of Rashford, are reportedly interested in signing him as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he hasn't yet penned an extension. There have been several reports linking him with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford takes responsibility after nightclub sightings

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing their 4-2 FA Cup victory over Newport County. When manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Rashford missing training after being spotted in a Belfast nightclub, he said that it would be handled internally. He said (via BBC):

"He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter and I will deal with that."

Following this, the club recently released a statement that the situation had been resolved (via BBC):

"Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

According to the BBC, Marcus Rashford is now back in training. He looks set to be a part of their upcoming Premier League game against Wolves on February 1.