Everton agree deal to sign Manchester United midfielder - reports

Manchester United look set to sell young midfielder James Garner to Everton in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

The English midfielder, who came through the Red Devils' youth ranks, enjoyed a fine time out on loan with newly promoted Nottingham Forest. However, his performances were apparently not enough to secure a place in the United team.

The 21-year-old played 69 matches for Nottingham, scoring eight goals and contributing 10 assists across all competitions.

The Toffees have put an offer between £15 and £20 million on the table, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the Red Devils have reportedly accepted the bid. What now remains is for Garner to give his approval, with the deal looking all but tied up on the club's end.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Discussions ongoing on personal terms, Garner has to decide as there are other clubs in the race — EFC are confident. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Been told Everton are pushing to get it done — three other clubs have bid but EFC now favourites. Everton are winning the race to sign James Garner, now feeling close to complete the agreement with Man United on permanent deal.Been told Everton are pushing to get it done — three other clubs have bid but EFC now favourites. Everton are winning the race to sign James Garner, now feeling close to complete the agreement with Man United on permanent deal. 🚨🔵 #EFCBeen told Everton are pushing to get it done — three other clubs have bid but EFC now favourites. https://t.co/5XkZxB23eU Full agreement between Everton and Manchester United for James Garner as bid has been accepted — around £15/20m, it will be clear later today.Discussions ongoing on personal terms, Garner has to decide as there are other clubs in the race — EFC are confident. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Full agreement between Everton and Manchester United for James Garner as bid has been accepted — around £15/20m, it will be clear later today. 🚨🔵 #EFCDiscussions ongoing on personal terms, Garner has to decide as there are other clubs in the race — EFC are confident. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Two other clubs remain linked with a move for Garner and the young Englishman might want to wait and see what his options are before coming to a decision. A return to Forest might remain on the cards, with his former side recruiting widely and possibly offering him a potential reunion with former teammate Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United will hope they can move a few players who have now found themselves surplus to requirements. The Red Devils will also hope to use the Toffees' cash injection to fill the hole in their finances following their exorbitant spending so far this summer.

Memphis Depay could join Manchester United: Reports

Garner might be on his way out of Old Trafford, but Memphis Depay may be joining the Red Devils this summer on loan. According to Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), the Barcelona forward is open to a return to United, although he has not been offered to them.

Barca intend to sell Depay this summer in a bid to reduce their current wage bill, and according to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are considering him. The Dutchman was once a part of the Old Trafford playing staff after he moved from Dutch side PSV to Manchester United in 2015.

However, Depay struggled badly with a series of goalscoring droughts in an unsuccessful stint, eventually scoring just seven goals in 53 games across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the forward spent some time under the guidance of United boss Erik ten Hag during his time at PSV. The current United manager formerly worked for the Dutch side as an assistant coach.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury