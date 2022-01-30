Everton agree deal to sign Manchester United outcast on loan: Reports

Everton have reached a deal for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek that will see him move to Goodison Park till the end of the season, The Guardian report.

He could potentially become Frank Lampard's first signing at the club, with the 43-year-old set to be announced the new Toffees manager.

Football pundit Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Everton are ready to pay the Dutchman's salary in full until the end of the term.

Crystal Palace are also reportedly in the race to sign the midfielder. Palace manager Patrick Vieira is eager to bring the Netherlands international to Selhurst Park. He is hoping to convince the player that the London-based club will provide him with much more game time than their Merseyside counterparts.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #EFC



Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now.Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now. 🇳🇱 #MUFC #EFCVan de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. https://t.co/4V5EGXp50M

Although Palace have a deal in place with Manchester United, Van de Beek is yet to decide which club to join.

Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements too as Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph have all been sidelined with injuries until March. They also saw James Rodriguez join Qatari side Al-Rayyan in October following another troubled period with injuries.

Either way, Van de Beek stands to benefit at both clubs as he seems likely to slot into their XI right after joining.

Manchester United outcast looking for more game time

Since his £35 million move to Manchester United from Ajax in September 2020, the 24-year-old's time has struggled to find considerable game-time.

He's played only 27 times in the Premier League so far, scoring just twice. He has also struggled to force his way into Ralf Rangnick's plans.

Reports of an exit have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Expect the Dutchman to join one of the two clubs before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, January 31.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Donny van de Beek wants to leave United to get regular playing time after he was omitted from the Netherlands squad. #MUFC Donny van de Beek wants to leave United to get regular playing time after he was omitted from the Netherlands squad. @ManUtdMEN ✅ Donny van de Beek wants to leave United to get regular playing time after he was omitted from the Netherlands squad. @ManUtdMEN #MUFC 🇳🇱

The player is also concerned about his Netherlands future as the lack of regular game time could affect his chance of making it to their squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

He's not been selected for the national side since Louis van Gaal was reappointed as Dutch manager and faces a race against time to break into his 23-man squad for the showpiece.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava