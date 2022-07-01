Everton interested in signing 29-year-old star who left Manchester United - Reports

Everton are interested in signing former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard this summer, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce. The 29-year-old recently left United on a free transfer after his contract at the club expired.

Everton are currently in the market to sign a replacement for star forward Richarlison. The Brazilian international left the Toffees to join Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of around £60 million.

Lingard has now emerged as a candidate to replace Richarlison at Goodison Park. According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton are already in talks with Lingard over a free transfer.

Reports also claim that a move to Frank Lampard's side could be an appealing prospect for the 29-year-old attacker. A move to Everton will allow Lingard to continue staying in the north-western part of the country.

Jesse Lingard is not a similar kind of player to Richarlison. However, the Englishman has proven experience of playing in the Premier League. Lingard has proved that he is capable of performing at the highest level for a mid-table Premier League side.

Lingard was one of West Ham United's best players when he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan from Manchester United. The 29-year-old scored nine goals and provided five assists in 16 league appearances for the Hammers.

Jesse Lingard makes financial sense for a club like Everton. He could arrive on a free transfer and would be hungry to put his Manchester United spell behind him. The 29-year-old made just 22 appearances for the Red Devils last season and scored just two goals along the way. He is also versatile in attack, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Manchester United need midfield reinforcement in the summer

It is worth mentioning that Jesse Lingard is not the only star to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are the other players who also left at the end of their contracts.

On top of that, Nemanja Matic has also left the club to partner with former manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. United are therefore a little short in midfield, which is why they need reinforcements.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong all summer. According to The Guardian, the Dutch midfielder is open to joining the Red Devils and linking up with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

