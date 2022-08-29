Everton join Manchester United in race to sign 23-year-old attacker: Reports

Everton have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. The Toffees are keen on signing a forward despite the arrival of Neal Maupay at Goodison Park.

As per a report in The Athletic, Everton are the latest club to show interest in Gakpo. The PSV star has been linked with a move away after an impressive 2021-22 season in the Eredivisie.

The winger was named the 'Dutch Footballer of the Year' after he netted 21 times and provided 15 goals last season. Gakpo's displays helped PSV win the KNVB Cup, which saw the likes of Southampton, Leeds United, and others showing interest in the winger.

David Ornstein's report does not mention the price tag slapped by PSV on the winger so far. However, he reports that the Saints made an offer for the Dutchman, which was swiftly rejected.

Manchester United target told not to make Old Trafford move

Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Rene Meulensteen has advised Gakpo to snub a move to Manchester United. He believes the club's transfer policy is a mess. Meulensteen added that the Dutchman could continue playing in the Champions League at PSV instead of the Europa League with the Red Devils.

Talking to Algemeen Dagblad, he said:

"Manchester United's transfer policy is a big mess. They've been chasing Frenkie de Jong for so long, that didn't go through. Then they wanted Adrien Rabiot, that didn't work either. Marko Arnautovic didn't either."

"They are still trying to get Antony and Cody Gakpo, but I also have my doubts about that. Those guys are fantastic in the Eredivisie, but that is no guarantee that they can continuously make a difference here."

Meulensteen continued:

"If I were Gakpo, I would say, 'Thank you for the honor but I'm staying with PSV.' I would say to him: 'Boy, there are more clubs coming… at PSV, you had the chance to play Champions League, you're on that [path].' At the moment I'm not sure about Manchester United."

Erik ten Hag's side have reportedly agreed a €100 million deal with Ajax for Antony. The Red Devils have also signed Tyrell Macalia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez this summer.

