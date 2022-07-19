Everton lead Manchester United in race to sign ex-Barcelona defender: Reports

According to Goal France, Everton are leading Manchester United in the race to sign former Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Todibo, 22, left Barcelona for current side OGC Nice last summer having found game time hard to come by at the Nou Camp. The Frenchman made just five senior appearances for the Blaugrana but has shown his talent at Nice where last season he made 40 appearances.

His form for the Ligue 1 side has seemingly caught the attention of Premier League duo Everton and Manchester United.

The aforementioned source claims that the Toffees are the side best placed to sign Todibo, especially considering their woeful defensive campaign last season.

Get French Football News @GFFN



46.8% | William Saliba (Marseille)

42.1% | Axel Disasi (Monaco)

39.7% | Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)

39.7% | Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

39.3% | Kevin Danso (Lens) Best pressure win percentages in Ligue 1's top half last season (FBRef):46.8% | William Saliba (Marseille)42.1% | Axel Disasi (Monaco)39.7% | Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)39.7% | Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)39.3% | Kevin Danso (Lens) Best pressure win percentages in Ligue 1's top half last season (FBRef):🇫🇷 46.8% | William Saliba (Marseille)🇫🇷 42.1% | Axel Disasi (Monaco)🇫🇷 39.7% | Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)🇫🇷 39.7% | Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)🇦🇹 39.3% | Kevin Danso (Lens)

Frank Lampard's side staved off the risk of relegation but did so by the tightest of margins, having conceded 66 goals in the league. If the Merseysiders are to move up the table next season, they will need reinforcements for their backline.

However, things weren't much better for Manchester United, who stumbled out of the top four and finished in a disappointing sixth position.

Erik ten Hag is now at the Old Trafford helm and has already secured the signing of Tyrell Malacia at left-back.

Manchester United announced on Sunday (July 17) the confirmation of a deal for Lisandro Martinez. He will soon join the squad, subject to medical and visa paperwork.

Hence, Ten Hag may not be on the lookout for more centre-defensive options unless they are to offload. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are two players who may have to start looking over their shoulders following the club's reported interest in Todibo.

Newcastle United, AC Milan and Sevilla are also rumored to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old has four years left on his deal with OGC Nice, having arrived from Barcelona for £7.65 million in 2021.

Everton need former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo more than Manchester United do

The Frenchman would be a clever signing for Everton

The Toffees may have been battered and bruised last season but they made it through, preserving their place in the Premier League.

One thing is for sure, Frank Lampard needs to make the right signings this summer following a questionable January transfer window. With his side struggling defensively, it was midfield and attack where most alterations occurred and they reaped little reward.

Delli Alli and Donny van de Beek's arrivals did little to help the struggling Goodison Park side.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Frank Lampard feels



🗣️ "Really strong leader. Really good professional."Frank Lampard feels James Tarkowski is a natural leader that will be a big player for Everton and says the club are working hard to bring in more signings 🗣️ "Really strong leader. Really good professional."Frank Lampard feels James Tarkowski is a natural leader that will be a big player for Everton and says the club are working hard to bring in more signings 💰https://t.co/sM2ZqjZTlj

It does appear that the former Chelsea manager has realized his errors by signing Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

The Englishman has been a rock at the back for the Clarets over the years and will bring vital experience to Everton's backline. If Lampard manages to also add Todibo to his defense, it could make all the difference next season.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far