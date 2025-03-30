Everton plot surprise move to sign Liverpool star - Reports

Everton are reportedly working on a transfer for Liverpool winger Ben Doak, with manager David Moyes ready to welcome the 19-year-old to the blue half of Merseyside. The forward is garnering plenty of interest after a productive loan spell at Middlesbrough, where he has enjoyed a return of 10 goal contributions in 24 league games.

The Toffees have now entered the race to sign him, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Rousing The Kop). Moyes is a "huge fan" of Doak and views him as a player who could help strengthen Everton’s wide options next term. Liverpool signed the teenager for only £600,000 from Celtic in 2022, but they could now sell him for a fee around the £25 million mark.

Although the Reds may not stand in the way of a sale, they value Ben Doak highly. They rejected a £15 million approach from Crystal Palace back in January (via Evening Standard). Bournemouth have been credited with an interest too, although a swap deal involving Antoine Semenyo has been mooted as a possible alternative avenue.

A transfer directly between Liverpool and Everton would be extremely rare. If Moyes gets his man, though, Doak might become the latest name to go across the Merseyside divide. The likes of Steve McMohan and Abel Xavier had previously played for both sides.

Jamie Carragher urges Arne Slot to back Conor Bradley as Trent Alexander-Arnold nears Liverpool exit

Jamie Carragher has urged Reds boss Arne Slot to trust Conor Bradley. With Trent Alexander-Arnold set for a free transfer to Real Madrid, Carragher feels the answer lies within the pool of players already at his disposal.

Alexander-Arnold seems poised to enter a new phase in his career, with reports claiming he has all but agreed to terms with Madrid. His current contract is winding down, with the Reds having failed to agree on an extension. Carragher has dismissed suggestions that the Reds need to spend big on a right-back, telling Sky Sports (via Liverpool.com):

"When Liverpool have had Conor Bradley in the team this season, he's looked the real deal, and I don't think the right-back market this summer is alive with lots of amazing right-backs.

"So I think the way to go if Trent moves on is for Conor Bradley to be given his head."

He also urged the Reds to "buy a utility player" with similarities to Joe Gomez. Bradley has done well in his 12 Premier League appearances this season.

