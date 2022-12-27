Everton plotting move to sign Manchester United attacker frustrated with role under Ten Hag: Reports

Everton are plotting a move to sign Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga in the January transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

The Sweden international is apparently unhappy with his role under manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactician has been open to handing out more opportunities to Alejandro Garnacho in Jadon Sancho's absence.

Moreover, the Red Devils have been linked with moves to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. This would seriously limit Elanga's playing time at Manchester United.

He has played 14 games across competitions this campaign, but just eight of them have seen him feature in the starting XI. Manager Frank Lampard was interested in signing Elanga this summer, but no move materialized.

The English tactician is open to a move for the Manchester United winger in January as he could be limited to making his signings from the loan market. It could prove to be a beneficial move for the 20-year-old.

He is destined to be a world-class forward if he continues to develop on this trajectory. His dribbling ability, pace off the blocks, and eye for goal make him one of the most highly-rated youngsters in English football right now.

It would be a surprise if the Red Devils let a player of his quality and potential leave permanently midway through the season. Hence, a potential loan move to Goodison Park is the most likely possibility.

However, the Merseyside-based club are not alone in their pursuit of the Sweden international. He is apparently on the radar of several Premier League clubs, which could be a potential hurdle in Everton's path.

Erik ten Hag assesses Manchester United's top four chances

At the start of the season, Manchester United fans would have hoped for a title challenge under Ten Hag.

However, with time, it became evident that the Red Devils could take some time to transition into a team fighting for the biggest trophies. They are currently fifth in the league table, with 26 points from 14 games.

Tottenham Hotspur have a four-point lead over them in fourth position but have played two more games than the Red Devils. Manchester United could close down that gap when they take on Nottingham Forest on December 27.

Speaking about the club's top-four chances, Ten Hag told the club's official website:

"The competition is tough, but I think it counts for all of the seven or eight clubs who are competing for the top four...What I am looking at is the process and how we are performing, we have to get the results and then also we have to make the right progress, and then we have a good chance of getting into the top four.''

