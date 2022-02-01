Everton reach agreement to sign out of favor Tottenham midfielder - Reports

Since the start of the January transfer window, Tottenham have been trying to offload attacking midfielder Dele Ali from the club. According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs may have finally found a suitor in Everton as the Toffees have reached an agreement to sign Dele Ali from Tottenham on a permanent deal.

When Dele Ali burst onto the scene after making his debut against Manchester United in 2015, many were skeptical of the player. Ali was signed by Tottenham from MK Dons, a team in League One, the third tier of English football. Ali was 19 year old when he signed for Spurs and the England international impressed everyone with his performance in his first season with the North London Club.

It is safe to say that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino got the best out of him when he changed his position to a more attacking role in midfield.Dele Ali's peak performance for the Spurs came during the 2016-17 season, where he scored 18 goals and 7 assists in 37 appearances.

His performance that season was very instrumental for Spurs as Pochettino led his team to a club-best 86 points and finished 2nd in the points table.

Everything was going smoothly for the England international but things started to crumble when Ali's injury disrupted 2018-19 season. Since then the 25-year-old's form has taken a huge hit. The Spurs attacking midfielder has only been able to score 13 goals for his club in the last 3 seasons. Ali finished last season without scoring or assisting a single goal for the club in his mere 9 appearances for Spurs.

Everton and Tottenham are now signing contracts for Dele Alli deal. Here we go confirmed 🔵🤝 #EFC

Details: free transfer, €12m after 20 games and bonuses for next years.

It could reach €35/40m but of course depends on Dele/team performances.

Antonio Conte's latest arrival as new Tottenham manager has also not done any good for Ali as the player has mostly been benched by the Italian. Since the start of the winter transfer window, multiple reports have suggested that Spurs are willing to sell Ali in January. As a result, on deadline day of the transfer window, Everton have reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham to secure the services of Dele Ali.

Fabrizio Romano reported this news and added that the deal is permanent. The report also suggested that the Toffees will not have to pay any transfer fee for the player. However, Spurs have put some interesting clauses in the deal like €12m for Spurs if Ali makes 20 appearances and bonuses and huge add ons which could push the potential total fee to €35/45 million.

Tottenham signed Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski on deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active clubs in this January transfer window. Spurs have been linked with many players and many of those targets were close to joining the north London club. However, Spurs pulled off a great deal in signing Dejan Kulusevski on deadline day as the player can provide great support for Harry Kane.

Kulusvski was one of the watch out stars in Serie A. Since signing up for the Old Lady in 2020 from Parma, Kulusevski has made 35 appearances and scored 9 goals and 10 assits for the Italian giants.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tottenham and Juventus are preparing paperworks in the night to be signed on Sunday for Dejan Kulusevski deal. He's prepared to fly to London in the coming hours. Loan fee around €5m ⚪️🇸🇪 #THFC

Spurs are confident to complete also Rodrigo Bentancur deal for €19m plus add ons.

The Lilywhites signed Kulusevski on an 18 month loan which caused them £8.3m. Spurs could buy the player for £29.2 million as there is an obligation to buy clause in the contract. This clause will only be triggered if certain sporting criteria are met.

