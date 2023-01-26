Everton set to hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti's son to become their next manager - Reports

Everton will reportedly look to hold talks with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide over replacing Frank Lampard as Toffees boss. The Italian is an assistant coach to his father and has worked alongside him at Goodison Park during his short stint in charge.

The 33-year-old is yet to become a head coach himself, but Everton are showing an interest in him. They view him as a potential alternative to their first-choice option Marcelo Bielsa, per the Daily Mail. The Toffees are reportedly keen to talk to Davide Ancelotti if they cannot land the former Leeds United coach. They are readying a formal approach to Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen if the struggling Premier League club will further pursue the Italian coach due to his lack of managerial experience. However, the potential appointment of Carlo Ancelotti's son will enthuse fans.

He started his coaching career as a fitness coach during his father's first spell at Real Madrid and PSG. Davide then became assistant manager at Bayern Munich in 2016.

Carlo Ancelotti's time in charge of Everton is often met with contrasting views by fans. The Italian oversaw 31 wins, 14 draws, and 22 defeats in 67 matches.

I would like to thank Everton FC, my players and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic and historical club. I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss could not turn down Madrid's approach for him in 2021. Many feel he lacked loyalty, whereas some suggested he was not a good fit for the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton have nosedived since his departure and are facing the very real threat of relegation from the English top tier for the first time since 1951. They are 19th, two points adrift from safety.

Everton's Anthony Gordon looks set to join Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon may be leaving the Toffees.

Everton attacker Gordon looks to be heading to Tyneside to join Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies. According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are confident they have beaten Chelsea to the signing of the English forward.

Gordon has missed his team's last three training sessions as speculation grows over a potential move to St James' Park. Howe's side had a £35 million bid rejected for the player last summer. However, they have rekindled their interest following the departure of Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest on loan.

The Toffees frontman has scored three goals in 18 appearances across competitions. He enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 campaign, bagging four goals and three assists in 40 matches.

The report claims that Gordon wants the move and to join a Newcastle side that are chasing UEFA Champions League qualification. They are third in the Premier League.

