Everton set to rival Liverpool in race to sign 21-year-old attacker: Reports

According to German news outlet Bild and Sky Germany (via Daily Express), Everton are set to challenge Liverpool for the signature of Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier.

Beier has impressed for Hoffenheim this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. His feats have helped the German outfit to sixth place in the Bundesliga standings with 23 points from 14 games, just two points behind fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old's rise to prominence in Germany has reportedly caught the attention of several clubs, including Liverpool and Everton.

Both clubs have allegedly been keeping close tabs on his development for a potential move before next season. The Germany U21 international could be available for a release clause of £25 million after signing a new deal earlier this year.

Beier may be tempted to sign for Everton over the Reds though. Jurgen Klopp and Co. are already stacked in attacking talent, with Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota all capable of playing as a No. 9.

Kostas Tsimikas lauds Mohamed Salah after he reaches 200-goal milestone for Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas hailed Mohamed Salah after he scored his 200th goal for the Reds during their 2-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (December 9).

Salah became just the fifth player in Liverpool folklore to reach 200 goals, after Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, and Billy Liddell. The 31-year-old accomplished the feat in just 327 appearances, in which he has provided 87 assists as well.

Moreover, the Egyptian King also scored his 150th Premier League goal, equalling Michael Owen in the Top 10 all-time top scorers rankings.

Tsimikas said (via Liverpool's official website):

"It’s crazy how good he is, as a player and especially as a man. He always works very hard and always tries to work more, especially with finishing. He absolutely deserves everything."

He added:

“He’s my guy in the team, we are always together. I’m really happy for him and glad to have him next to me for his achievement.”

Salah will be aiming to get on the scoresheet in the Reds' next fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, December 14. He has had a stellar season so far, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.