Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery linked with surprise return to Premier League: Reports

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery could return to the Premier League as Aston Villa are interested in the Spaniard after parting ways with Steven Gerrard.

Emery previously managed the Gunners from July 2018 to November 2019, taking charge of a total of 78 games. He led them to the UEFA Europa League final in 2019 but they lost to Chelsea.

He then joined Villareal back in 2020 and has been in charge of the Spanish side since. Emery led the Yellow Submarines to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season where they were eliminated by Liverpool.

According to Football.London, Aston Villa are looking to bring the Spaniard back to England. They currently sit in the 14th spot in the Premier League table with 12 points from 12 games.

They sacked Gerrard after a 3-0 loss against Fulham on October 20.

Emery was also linked with a move to Newcastle United last season. However, he turned it down and the Magpies eventually appointed Eddie Howe.

The former Arsenal man told The Athletic:

"The Premier League is an attractive league for all us coaches. So when Newcastle called me, I thought a lot about the opportunity to return to England, to a serious project. For me, it was a source of pride, and satisfaction and I appreciated it."

Emery stressed that while he respects Newcastle, he decided to stay with Villarreal after he spoke with the club president. He said:

“The opportunity of a club like Newcastle, what it could turn out to be, it is normal for me to listen to the offer, to consider it. I thought about the offer and I spoke with [Villarreal president] Fernando Roig but I also had to take into account that we were in the Champions League with Villarreal, mid-season."

He added:

"In the end, with a lot of respect for Villarreal, and a lot of respect for Newcastle, I decided to stay here. I am happy here and we are doing an important job.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after draw against Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Spoils were shared as Arsenal drew against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on October 22. The Gunners now have 28 points after 11 games and sit in the top spot in the league table.

Mikel Arteta, however, opined that his team should be at the top of their game for every match in the league. He told the media after the clash against Southampton (via arsenal.com):

"This is football. We were really good in the first half and controlled totally the game, we created loads of big chances that we didn’t put away. In the Premier League, unfortunately, if you don’t do that when you are top of the game you can have some difficulties."

Poll : 0 votes