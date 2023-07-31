Ex-Arsenal defender wanted by 2 Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles has received formal offers from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Taawoun, according to The Athletic.

Maitland-Niles, 25, rose through the ranks with the Gunners before making his senior debut in a 4-1 UEFA Europa League win against Galatasaray in December 2014. He went on to make 132 appearances across competitions for the English club, bagging three goals and eight assists.

The Englishman's Arsenal career plummeted after he fell out of favor under Mikel Arteta, who took charge of the club in 2019. The midfielder-turned-defender's last appearance for the north London giants came in a 4-0 Premier League loss against Liverpool in November 2021.

Maitland-Niles went on to have loan spells at West Bromwich Albion, AS Roma and Southampton, albeit with little success. The London-born player has been without a club since his contract with the Gunners ran out at the end of last season.

The versatile defender is, nevertheless, not short of options, as he has received offers from at least three clubs. Saudi Pro League sides Al-Shabab and Al-Taawoun have placed offers on his table along with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Apart from the three offers, Maitland-Niles is also the subject of interest from several clubs at home and abroad. Premier League newcomers Sheffield United and Luton Town have reportedly expressed their desire to sign him. Other top-flight clubs are mulling over stepping up their tentative interest in the player.

With Galatasaray and Benfica also in the mix, Maitland-Niles must decide what to do next. The former Arsenal man could either wait for a firm offer from a Premier League or European club or follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo by moving to Saudi.

Arsenal are having a busy summer transfer window

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer window as they look to build on their development under Mikel Arteta. They have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined sum of over £200 million. Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari have left for £27.4 million.

It appears that the Gunners are keen to make more additions to their squad this summer. They have been credited with an interest in Ajax's £40 million-rated attacker Mohammed Kudus. However, they face competition from their London rivals Chelsea for the Ghana international's services.

Arsenal are also considering a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to The Athletic. It appears that the Gunners want the Spaniard to give competition to Aaron Ramsdale. The shot-stopper is valued at £40 million by the Bees.