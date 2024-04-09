Ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie holds talks over first managerial position: Reports

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is in talks with Eredivisie club SC Heerenven over his first managerial job, according to Voetbal International.

The Dutchman is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. He played 278 games for the Gunners, scoring 132 goals and providing 58 assists. Van Persie also captained the north London club. However, his reputation among Arsenal fans was tarnished when Van Persie joined Manchester United in a shocking transfer in 2012.

Van Persie helped the Red Devils win the Premier League in 2012-13, his first and only English league title. He went on to score 58 goals and provide 21 assists in 105 appearances for United.

Van Persie joined Fenerbahce in 2015 before returning to Feyenoord in 2017. He eventually hung up the boots in 2019 and has since worked on his managerial skills. He has previously worked as Feyenoord's striker coach and is currently in charge of their under-18 side.

Van Persie was also recently spotted at Carrington, Manchester United's training ground, working on a part of his UEFA coaching license course. As per the aforementioned report, Heerenveen's director Ferry de Haan has held talks with the Dutchman regarding taking over at the club. The duo worked together when Van Persie was an up-and-comer at Feyenoord two decades ago.

David Gill gives insight on Robin van Persie's infamous transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United

Back in 2012, Robin van Persie was one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League. He ended the 2011-12 season with 30 league goals for Arsenal and had another year left in his contract.

Van Persie was the Gunners' captain and talisman. The Dutchman, though, wanted to leave the club and join Manchester United. The Red Devils struck a £24 million deal and Arsene Wenger lost his crown jewel to one of his side's biggest adversaries.

In February, former chief executive of Manchester United David Gill talked about how Wenger felt about losing Van Persie, saying (via Metro):

"Arsene didn't want to sell him. Dealing with Arsenal wasn't too bad. I was dealing with Ivan Gazidis and things like that and the player wanted to come and his agent so that was all ok."

Van Persie scored 26 league goals and provided 15 assists in 38 appearances in his first season at Manchester United, helping the Red Devils win their 20th league title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in charge of the club.

