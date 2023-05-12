Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner has £280,000-worth Porsche seized after losing legal battle - Reports

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has had his £280,000 Porche seized after losing a legal battle. The Danish striker has been involved in a legal feud since his car was initially held by the court in 2021.

Apart from getting his car seized, he was also fined £4,700 for speeding and driving without a valid license. Denmark's Eastern High court have now given their ruling, and the former player's car has been seized.

His lawyer Anja Velbaek Mouridsen told the court about the matter (via The Sun):

"It is disproportionate to confiscate a car worth 2.4million krone [£280k] given the nature of the crime."

During his 2021 trial at the Copenhagen City court, Bendtnar claimed that he was driving with his valid UK license in Denmark and shouldn't have been penalised as a result.

However, prosecutors debated against the former Arsenal striker that his Danish license was not valid and that he should have reclaimed it before driving in his native country.

The former Danish attacker has reportedly appeared for license tests again to make himself eligible to drive in the country.

When Nicklas Bendtner opened up on his Arsenal career

Nicklas Bendtner was a highly touted prospect when he arrived at Arsenal. He scored 47 goals and provided 22 assists in 171 games across competitions for the Gunners.

The attacker, though, never fulfilled his potential. Looking back on his career, the player pointed out in 2020 the things that held him back. He also refused to blame Arsene Wenger for his career not progressing the way many hoped it to.

Speaking to the Guardian, the Dane said:

“It’s difficult because he could not take the time to just focus on one person. I think if I had a strong figure in my background that could have made the difference.

"But Arsene and I had a good relationship, and I have tremendous respect for him. I don’t blame him for anything. He was always honest and he understands there are things I did that I’m not proud of.”

Apart from the Gunners, the controversial striker also represented clubs like Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg during his career. Bendtner hung up the boots in 2021 at Danish side FC Copenhagen.

