Ex-Barcelona forward Samuel Eto’o’s daughter opens legal case against him: Reports

Former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o has found himself further embroiled in a legal tangle. His daughter Annie has reportedly initiated legal proceedings against her father. This development surfaced after a match-fixing scandal during Eto'o's tenure as head of the Cameroon Football Association.

Annie was born in 2002 in Padova, Italy, when the footballer was in a relationship with Anna Maria Barranca. However, Eto'o had no involvement in her upbringing, even though a 2015 judicial decision officially recognized Annie as his daughter with DNA evidence.

Subsequently, Eto'o committed to a financial settlement with Barranca, aimed at circumventing further legal complications. However, recent reports from Marca (via Football Espana) suggest that Eto'o's financial obligations remain unfulfilled, prompting his 21-year-old daughter to seek legal recourse.

Eto'o's recent past has been marred by controversies that stray far from his celebrated football career. Notably, he has faced allegations within the Cameroon FA, where accusations of match-fixing and referee manipulation have surfaced.

While at Barcelona, Samuel Eto'o enjoyed an impressive run of form, scoring 130 goals and providing 40 assists across 199 games for the club. He notably finished his career with a total of 364 goals in 728 games.

Barcelona's quest for midfield reinforcement targets Brazilian prodigy Andre

The Catalan giants are actively scouting for midfield reinforcements, seeking to fill the void that will be left by the impending departure of Sergio Busquets. Their search has recently zeroed in on a 22-year-old Brazilian sensation Andre, currently impressing at Fluminense.

Andre's exploits in South America have not gone unnoticed, especially after his role in Fluminense's Copa Libertadores triumph against Boca Juniors. His performances have landed him on the radars of elite clubs in Spain, especially with his open admiration for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In England, Fulham have been heavily linked with the midfielder, and there were murmurs of a near-miss transfer to Liverpool last summer. However, according to Sport (via Football Espana), Barca's director Deco has been monitoring Andre's progress closely, considering him a viable target for the upcoming summer window.

With a price tag hovering around €30 million and a contract ticking towards its final year, Fluminense might be inclined to strike a deal sooner rather than later. Sport suggests a potential strategy for Barcelona could involve a loan move for Andre this winter, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.