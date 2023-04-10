Ex-Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho linked with return to former club: Reports

Former Barcelona and Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to his former club Inter Milan (according to Inter Live). The Brazilian currently plays for Premier League side Aston Villa. He has made 22 appearances for Villa this season, scoring one goal.

Coutinho matured as a player during his time at Serie A club Inter Milan. The Brazilian made 47 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

However, it was only after his move to Liverpool that he became a world-renowned talent. He scored 54 goals and provided 45 assists in 201 games for the Reds.

Coutinho then made the switch to Barcelona. His career at the Catalan club didn't quite go as expected. Coutinho spent loan spells away at Bayern Munich as well. He scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 106 matches for Barca.

Coutinho's current Villa contract will run until 2026. His market value is around €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool manage 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield in their latest Premier League clash.

While Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave the visitors a two-goal cushion in the first half, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored to restore parity.

Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's reaction to going 2-0 down, telling the media following the game (via the Reds' official website):

"The reaction was top, obviously. Going 2-0 down is not so cool. The first goal was, I would say, kind of unlucky; Robbo slips, they go inside and then it's two rebounds - I'll have to watch it back, but that's how I saw it in the first place. In the end, Martinelli gets a foot on it. That's the 1-0. The 2-0 happened in a situation which we shouldn't have had that often: not the cross and the ball in, [but] that the ball arrives there and we didn't have a challenge beforehand."

Liverpool will return to action on April 17 to take on Leeds United in a Premier League away clash at Elland Road.

