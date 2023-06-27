Ex-Barcelona midfield superstar could join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami: Reports

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta could reunite with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets by joining MLS side Inter Miami this summer, according to Fichajes.

Messi made his intentions known of moving to Miami earlier this month. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to join the MLS despite interest from his former club Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Busquets was the second former Blaugrana superstar to join Inter Miami just weeks later. The Spaniard decided not to renew his contract at Spotify Camp Nou, leaving as a free agent after a storied 15-year tenure.

There were rumors floating around that Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez could link up with the duo at the David Beckham-owned club. However, Catalunya legend Andres Iniesta has been named the most likely to next join Inter Miami.

Iniesta, 39, is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He plied his trade at Barcelona for 16 seasons. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner made 674 appearances in all competitions, scoring 57 goals and providing 137 assists.

The former Spain skipper also played alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, helping the Blaugrana win 30 trophies.

Andres Iniesta recently announced he would leave Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the end of the season and he allegedly doesn't plan on retiring.

Iniesta has offers from the Saudi Pro League and Qatar but he is reportedly considering joining Inter Miami. The 39-year-old would likely join a short-term contract due to his age.

Lionel Messi explains why he rejected a move to Barcelona

Lionel Messi recently explained why he chose to reject a fairytale return to his former club Barcelona. The Argentina superstar plied his trade for the Blaugrana for 17 years, establishing himself as the perceived GOAT there.

Messi chose to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer after two seasons at the club. Despite having offers from the Blaugrana and Al-Hilal, he chose to join Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi explained his decision in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (via Indian Express):

“Although I heard that La Liga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to come back, there were still many other things that needed to happen. I heard that Barcelona had to sell players or reduce players’ salaries, and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that or take responsibility for something related to all of that."

He added:

"I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona, and I was already a bit tired; I didn’t want to go through all of that. Although I would have loved to, it couldn’t be done.”

Lionel Messi made 778 senior appearances in all competitions at the Spotify Camp Nou, scoring a record-high 672 goals. He also won 34 trophies there, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Poll : 0 votes