Ex-Barcelona star attempts to convince Isco about joining him in foreign league away from Spain: Reports

According to AS, sources within the LA Galaxy have revealed that Isco has been approached by former Barcelona star Riqui Puig about joining the MLS outfit. Isco, a midfielder who has had a successful career in Spanish football, is currently searching for a new team to join after leaving Sevilla FC earlier this season.

The 30-year-old began his career in the Valencia CF youth academy before moving on to have a successful stint with Málaga CF. Notably, he guided the team to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and was picked up by Real Madrid, where he won several trophies.

However, after getting limited playing time at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Isco joined Sevilla FC as a free agent in the summer of 2022. After 19 games with the Seville club, he decided to leave the team and is now seeking a new opportunity. This is where former Barcelona star Riqui Puig comes in with LA Galaxy.

The MLS side currently have a free Designated Player slot, with Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Douglas Costa currently on the team. They recently added Victor Vazquez to their roster, and the addition of Isco could be the missing piece for the Galaxy to win another championship.

If Isco were to join the team, it would also even out the balance between LAFC and LA Galaxy, as both teams would have two Spanish players each. Riqui Puig and Isco would play for the Galaxy, as Ilie Sanchez and Cristian Tello currently ply their trade with LAFC.

Notably, all four players are products of famed Barcelona youth academy La Masia.

Barcelona close to finalizing contract agreement for Inaki Pena

Barca are reportedly close to securing the future of one of their most promising young players, goalkeeper Inaki Pena. According to journalist Albert Roge, the Catalan club have already reached an agreement with Pena over a contract extension that will keep him at the Nou Camp for multiple seasons.

Pena is highly regarded within the club and spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray. Despite being unlikely to receive regular playing time due to the excellent form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Pena is reportedly keen to remain with the Blaugrana. It is thought that his new contract could run until 2026.

While Barcelona will not be making any new signings in January due to Financial Fair Play issues, securing contract extensions for players like Pena will be a priority for the club. The Blaugrana also need to take care of several other renewals before the end of the season.

